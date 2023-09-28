First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat gloomy pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday night! Similar weather continues the next several days of more clouds than sun, spotty showers, and stronger northeasterly winds leading to tidal flooding. Next week, the sun returns!

Temperatures tonight stay in the mid 60s. We’ll have more passing clouds and a few spotty showers. More clouds than sunshine with spotty showers and embedded thunderstorms continues Thursday and Friday. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

High temperatures remain in the low to mid 70s through the weekend. While we’re in this unsettled pattern, northeasterly winds around 15-25 MPH will bring us about 2 feet of inundation during the next several high tide cycles. Expect some roads to become impassable.

Eventually, high pressure takes over control next week. Temperatures rise a few more degrees into the upper 70s as there will be plenty of sunshine.

