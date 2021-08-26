First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat hot and muggy weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! This same hot and muggy weather pattern continues the rest of this week, this weekend, and the first couple days of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will feel like it’s over 100° outside once those dew points in the mid 70s are factored in. Sun and clouds the next several days with slim rain chances, just a few stray PM pop-up showers or storms.

Rain chances increase a bit more Tuesday through the rest of the workweek as a cold front approaches, then stalls over us. That will help drop our temperatures to more seasonable values in the mid 80s. The second half of next week’s weather could change, and we may see more rain, depending on if we see the remnants from Tropical Storm Ida.

Tropical Storm Ida is currently 100 miles WSW of Negril, Jamaica and 130 miles SE of Grand Cayman with 35 mph sustained winds. It's traveling NW at 14 MPH. Ida is forecast to move through western Cuba as a tropical storm Friday. Then strengthen into at least a category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Louisiana coastline Sunday afternoon. Beyond that, Ida's remnants could head our way impacting coastal VA/NC later next week Thursday/Friday.

There are also two other tropical waves in the Atlantic:

In the tropics, between Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, there's a wave moving NW at 10-15 MPH. It could potentially head our direction as it continues to develop. It has a 60% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and 70% chance formation in the next 5 days. By this weekend, it’s expected to become a tropical depression.

In the middle of the Atlantic, 600 miles east of Bermuda, there’s another tropical wave that has a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and 70% chance in the next 5 days. It will also likely become a tropical depression this weekend, but remain out to sea, far from the United States.

The next 2 names on the list are Julian and Kate.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

