First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat pattern into the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We were a little warmer today and had a few pop-up showers. Much of this same weather continues for the next week. The only thing changing will be temperatures ever so slightly.

Tonight, expect dry and partly cloudy conditions. Lows in the low 70s.

More clouds than sunshine Thursday and Friday. A few spotty showers or a storm is possible, but majority will stay dry. High temperatures stay in the upper 80s the rest of the workweek.

This weekend will be a little cooler. Highs in the mid 80s. We should also see a little more sunshine. However, the daily isolated showers/storms stick around through the weekend and into next week.

Next week temperatures return into the 90s. We knew they’d return eventually, and it looks like Tuesday will be that day. Wednesday stays in the low 90s too. More scattered rain/storm activity looks likely for Wednesday ahead of a cold front.