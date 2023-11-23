Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: We can be thankful for sunshine returning just in time for Thanksgiving Day

Posted at 8:56 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 21:00:55-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving eve! It’s been a messy travel day, but things are looking much brighter for Thanksgiving Day! We’ll move back into a cooler, drier pattern.

Rain showers are clearing out and clouds will clear out tonight. Lows drop into the low to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving day is looking wonderful! Tons of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you’re planning to do Black Friday shopping early Friday morning, brace yourself for some cold temperatures. Lows Thursday night drop into the upper 30s. Highs on Black Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s again. While clouds make a return Friday, we’ll be able to remain dry.

Thanksgiving.png

Saturday is when temperatures take another plunge. Highs only in the upper 40s and it will be a windy day. With 15-25 MPH northeast winds, we will see tidal flooding during high tide 7 AM Saturday.

Clouds increase and we could have some rain showers Sunday. However, Sunday will be warmer in the mid 50s.

Evening Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The first half of the workweek is looking dry with plenty of sunshine. Below-normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid 50s, even 40s on Tuesday, stick around.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Enjoy your Thanksgiving!

