First Warning Forecast: Weekend storm chances; heat and humidity returns soon

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday night! It was a gorgeous end to our workweek, but soon we will be heading into a summertime pattern.

Tonight, lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Clouds start to increase as the night goes on. A stationary front just offshore will keep us in an unsettled pattern this weekend.

Saturday will be great temperature-wise, but rain chances will be a bit higher. High temperatures in the low 80s, relatively low humidity, and passing clouds. Spotty storms will develop Saturday afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but don’t be surprised if you do see a storm pop-up over you.

Warmer and more humid Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s. Again isolated to scattered storms Sunday afternoon. Not a washout, but some will see rain.

Next week will really feel like summer. Monday will have heat indices around 100° with higher humidity and high temperatures in the mid 90s. The rest of the week, humidity sticks around and we’ll have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Each day next week will feature mainly PM chances for isolated to scattered storms.

