First Warning Forecast: Wet and windy Saturday, looking brighter Sunday

Happy Friday evening! We had lots of sunshine, but it was a cold day. Temperatures will be warmer this weekend, however, half the weekend will be wet. Another big rainmaker is on the way Tuesday.

Clouds increase tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s, starting to warm up before sunrise. Highs Saturday reach the upper 50s. It will be a windy day with southeasterly winds 10-25 MPH and higher gusts. Scattered showers move in Saturday morning and really impacts us throughout the afternoon with heavier downpours and possibly a couple rumbles of thunder. Rain clears out for the evening hours, leaving us with about 0.5” for rainfall totals. A lot of us dry out by 6 PM.

Sunday will be a much drier day. Maybe a stray shower on the backside of the system, but most areas will be dry. There will also be a return of some sunshine. Cooler high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Still dry with sunshine Monday and cooler yet. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures soar into the low 60s Tuesday with a powerful system passing through. It will be very windy and wet. Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rain and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout Tuesday.

Following that strong system, temperatures drop to the more seasonable lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Sun and clouds with dry weather both days. Winds die down throughout Wednesday.

Friday, yet another system heads our way. Temperatures again rise into the upper 50s as scattered rain showers move through.

