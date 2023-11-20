First Warning Forecast: Wet and windy travel days ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We’ll have a stretch of below-average temperatures much of the week. A powerful system will bring us strong winds and much needed rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight will be another chilly night under a mostly clear sky. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Ahead of this approaching system, clouds will gradually increase Monday and winds will pick up later in the day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Low 60s across the inland portions of northeastern North Carolina.

Models have come into better agreement with the timing and impacts of this system. Tuesday will be a very windy day. Scattered to widespread rain moves in late morning and persists throughout Wednesday morning. High temperature while this system is passing through Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s.

This system clears out, clouds clear out, winds die down and temperatures drop for Thanksgiving. Highs in the mid 50s. Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the low 40s.

Black Friday will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Later Friday afternoon into Saturday morning we could have scattered rain showers as a low pressure system develops along the coast.

It’s looking like a breezy weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s for highs. The second half of Saturday should be dry. Sunday looks mostly dry right now and partly cloudy.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM