First Warning Forecast: Wet, cloudy, and cool Groundhog Day

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

Happy Wednesday evening! It was another mostly cloudy day with some rain showers. Groundhog day will feature much of the same weather before we clear out for the weekend.

Early Thursday morning, scattered showers will start moving in, impacting the morning commute. By Thursday afternoon, most of that rain will remain scattered only across North Carolina. It will be a mostly cloudy day, so Chesapeake Chuck shouldn’t be able to see his shadow, which would predict an early Spring. If that’s the case, he may be on to something. A spring-like warm-up is heading our way next week.

Before that warm-up though, we have to brave the cold. Highs in the mid 40s Thursday and Friday, then temperatures plunge Friday night down into the upper teens and lower 20s. Saturday high temperatures will only rise into the mid 30s despite tons of sunshine. Then, our Spring warm-up begins on Sunday. Temperatures jump into the mid 50s, gradually rising into the mid 60s by the middle of next week.

Starting this weekend, we also kick off a dry stretch. Mostly dry through the weekend and next week. A day of clouds Sunday, but more sunshine returns for the workweek.