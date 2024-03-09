First Warning Forecast: Wet Saturday, windy all weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Temperatures were cooler today, but at least we were able to enjoy more dry weather. That changes Saturday as a system brings us rain and gusty winds.

Clouds continue to increase the rest of this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Very late tonight/early Saturday morning, rain showers start moving in and become more scattered to widespread around sunrise. Scattered to widespread rain lasts throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Later in the afternoon, we could catch a dry break before a final line of showers and storms around 7 PM.

wtkr

In the afternoon and evening, a few storms could become strong to severe. Northeastern North Carolina is under level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and a brief spin-up tornado are the primary threats.

wtkr

Outside of the storms, Saturday is going to be a windy day. 10-25 MPH sustained winds with gusts around 40 MPH along the coast. This will create nuisance to elevated tidal flooding during the 8 AM and 8 PM high tide cycles Saturday.

wtkr

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore from 5 AM Saturday until 1 AM Sunday. Around 1 foot of inundation is expected.

wtkr

High temperatures will be around 60° both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be a mostly dry and windy day. Still dealing with 10-25 MPH sustained winds with gusts around 40 MPH along the coast.

wtkr

Much of the workweek will be dry with plenty of sunshine as high pressure settles in. High temperatures gradually rise from the upper 50s Monday to low 70s Thursday and Friday. A cold front starts to approach our region on Friday, potentially bringing us late day rain showers.

