First Warning Forecast: Wet weather this weekend, getting drier next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Lingering storms pushing off the Eastern Shore this afternoon. Then we'll get a bigger push of storms moving through the majority of northeast North Carolina this evening. That is where the severe weather threat lies. Primary concerns are heavy downpours and damaging downbursts. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

Saturday looks drier with a spot shower possible and brighter skies. Highs will warm to the upper 80s. Sunday, rain chances will be higher with afternoon and evening storms. Some could turn strong to severe with the daytime heating. Highs on Sunday warm to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Conditions dry out a bit for Labor Day Monday. Isolated storms will be possible, but it won't be a washout by any means. Starting Tuesday upper 70s and low humidity makes a comeback. Another brief taste of fall before the official start will be underway during the middle of next week.

Tropical Update

As of 8/30/24 at noon

Monitoring two areas in the tropics:



A tropical wave over the central Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. A tropical depression sometime next week while it moves westward.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM (40%)

Another tropical wave between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity. Slow development of this system is possible as is slowly moves west-northwest over the eastern and central Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

