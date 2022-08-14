First Warning Forecast: Wetter and cooler start to the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! It was another fantastic day with low humidity and high temperatures in the low 80s. Even cooler temperatures work their way in for the workweek as rain chances increase.

Tonight, lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Scattered rain showers also begin to work their way into Hampton Roads. Break out the rain gear for the start of the workweek!

It won’t be a washout event, but we will have scattered showers and storms throughout all of Monday and Tuesday around a stationary front.

Temperatures cool off a bit more from the rain and lots of cloud cover throughout the first half of the week. Highs in the upper 70s through Wednesday.

For the second half of the workweek, temperatures gradually rise. Highs reach into the mid 80s by next weekend. As we stay in an unsettled pattern, we’ll have daily chances for showers and storms, but likely just seeing isolated pop-up activity for the second half of the week.

Next weekend, storms could become more scattered as a low pressure system rides along the east coast.

As for the humidity, dew points rise just a bit into the mid to upper 60s for the week. That’s at the level where we feel some humidity, but it isn’t terribly sticky outside.