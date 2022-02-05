First Warning Forecast: What a difference a day makes!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today is going to be a dry, very cold day. Highs in the upper 30s will feel like the low to mid 20s with 15-20 MPH north winds gusting to 30 MPH. Be prepared to be freezing cold during the Polar Plunge! The water temperature is 40°, so it might actually feel nicer in the water than outside.

Tonight will be the coldest night with lows in the mid 20s. At least winds will be dying down overnight during that chill.

Sunday will still be dry and cold with highs in the low 40s, but it won’t be as windy, so I’d say Sunday is the pick day this weekend.

Temperatures will gradually rise next week. A low pressure system just offshore will bring scattered rain showers Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning. Then, high pressure moves in later

Tuesday and brings lots of sunshine as well as a continued warming trend with it. Highs in the upper 40s Monday gradually climb to the mid 50s for the second half of the workweek.

