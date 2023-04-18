First Warning Forecast: Wildfire risk today, dry and warm stretch continues

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

*** Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 PM for eastern Virginia. The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires this afternoon and evening.

Today will be a few degrees warmer than Monday. Expect highs in the mid 70s. It will be on the breezy side with wall-to-wall sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s once again on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

The warm up will continue into the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday and into the mid 80s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Rain chances will increase Saturday evening as a cold front approaches. Highs will warm to near 80. Showers will be possible Sunday morning with highs near 70.

Even cooler to kick off the work week. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Pollen Forecast:

Meteorologist April Loveland

