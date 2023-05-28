First Warning Forecast: Wind and rain continues the rest of the holiday weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Rain slowly moved in from the south today and winds really picked up. We have more soggy and windy weather on the way the rest of this holiday weekend into next week.

The Nor’easter has arrived and that coastal low will stick around until Wednesday. It will linger so long because of a pesky ridge over New England preventing it from moving north past us. That means it will sit over North Carolina’s coast until Wednesday, continuing to bring us wet and windy weather.

The soggiest day this holiday weekend looks to be Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. However, scattered showers and storms will be around all day, especially in the afternoon. East-northeast winds of 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH will make it another rough day on the water. A high rip current risk continues in the Atlantic. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day isn’t looking too bad. Winds will be lighter and temperatures warmer in the mid 70s. Monday morning isolated rain shower activity becomes more scattered in the late afternoon. Scattered showers and storms continue into Tuesday. Winds pick up again on Tuesday. Eventually, rain starts to clear out Wednesday and we should start to see the sun again.

Thursday into next weekend looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures eventually return to the low 80s on Friday.

