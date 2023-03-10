First Warning Forecast: Windy then wet this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! It’s been a gloomy end to the workweek with hit-or-miss rain showers and lots of cloud cover. Another system will impact us this weekend.

These spotty showers outside now clear out by 9 PM. Then, clouds begin to clear and winds will pick up. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be a dry, but very windy day. Expect 15-25 MPH sustained northwest winds gusting to 40 MPH, especially along the coast. High temperatures will reach the low 50s and there will be passing afternoon clouds.

wtkr

A rocket launch is supposed to happen Saturday evening 6-8 PM at Wallops Island. However, I think this launch will get scrubbed as winds don’t look to quiet down until Sunday.

wtkr

These strong winds will also bring us trouble with tidal flooding. Areas that typically experience tidal flooding will be flooded Saturday night. High tide is 12 AM Sunday with 1-2 feet of inundation. During high tide at 1 AM Monday, about a foot of inundation is possible again.

wtkr

Our next system will pass through Sunday into Monday. Sunday starts off dry with building cloud cover. Scattered rain showers begin around Noon on Sunday and continue throughout the night and into Monday morning. High temperatures will be chilly Sunday in the upper 40s and get a quick bump into the mid 50s Monday.

Behind that system, winds will pick up again, clouds clear out, temperatures cool a handful of degrees, and we’ll remain dry the rest of the workweek. Overnight lows could drop to near or below freezing Monday night and again Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be around 50° and there will be 15-25 MPH northwest winds making it feel a little cooler.

wtkr

There will be lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure influences our weather. Temperatures will also trend in an upward direction. Highs in the low to mid 50s Wednesday become seasonable in the upper 50s Thursday. We’ll finally return to our above-average Spring temperatures next Friday with highs in the mid 60s.