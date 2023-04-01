First Warning Forecast: Windy, warm temps and a threat for severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A strong cold front will move across the area today. This front will bring the threat of strong to severe storms. The entire area is under a Level 1 for severe storms.

The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. We should see two lines of rain and storms. One later this morning and then another one later this afternoon. The biggest story today though will be the strong winds. Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40-50 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until midnight tonight.

Once we get through today, we can expect dry weather on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. A spotty shower will be possible on Wednesday, with unsettled weather by the end of the week.

Very warm today, with a big cool down behind the cold front on Sunday. Highs will only warm to the upper 50s. Milder to start the work week with highs in the low 70s and then the upper 70s on Tuesday. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to the low 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

