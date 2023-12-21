First Warning Forecast: Winter begins with a warming trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning and Happy Winter! It’s felt like winter for a little while now, but the season officially begins today as our gradual warming trend continues.

The Winter Solstice officially occurs at 10:27 PM. Today is our shortest day of the year with just 9 hours 38 minutes and 6 seconds of daylight. Fun fact, if you look at your shadow, it’ll be the longest of the year today. Even though those sunrises keep getting later for a couple more weeks, we gradually gain more daylight after today as sunsets get a little later.

wtkr

Thursday is another cold start, but our gradual warming trend does continue. Highs today reach into the low 50s. There will be some passing clouds this afternoon.

We'll stay dry and partly cloudy each day through the holiday. High temperatures warm into the mid 50s Saturday and right around 60° for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

wtkr

Your travel day home the day after Christmas will be a bit soggy. A system will bring us breezy winds and scattered rain showers Tuesday morning through Wednesday, potentially into Thursday too. It'll be a warm rain with highs in the low 60s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM