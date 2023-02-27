First Warning Forecast: Winter holds on another day before Spring returns

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Winter has decided to linger a couple more days before letting Spring take over again.

Highs today were about where they should be this time of year in the low to mid 50s. Clouds cleared out this afternoon, but will return again tonight. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Monday remains seasonable with highs in the mid 50s. A cool front tonight lifts back north as a warm front Monday evening, keeping Monday’s overnight lows warm in the lower 50s. Monday will be breezy with 10-20 MPH winds switching from the northeast to southeast as the day goes on. There may be a few spotty showers midday, but most of the rain will fall between 7 PM Monday and 1 AM Tuesday.

Tuesday is going to be a beautiful day! Clouds clear out early in the morning and temperatures warm to around 70°. Wednesday dips a few degrees down to the mid 60s before temperatures return to the low 70s Thursday.

The second half of the week, there will be two systems passing through, bringing three rounds of scattered rain. The first round will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The next round will be Thursday night into Friday morning. Then, at the end of the last system, some isolated rain showers Friday evening into the night.

Once those systems clear out, we’ll be left with a lot of sunshine both days next weekend and cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s, which is about where temperatures should be this time of year.