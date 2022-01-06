First Warning Forecast: Wintry mix possible tonight, black ice Friday morning

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! Tonight, a low pressure system and associated cold front will pass through Hampton Roads. This will bring us scattered rain showers that could turn into a mix then to snow as temperatures rapidly drop into the low to mid 30s.

Not expecting any snow accumulations. At most, a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces, mainly along the Peninsulas. The greater concern will be patchy black ice forming Friday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses and in our Peninsula and Inland communities. Anything wet on the ground tonight will likely freeze.

This system will also bring stronger winds. There’s a Small Craft Advisory in effect for the Chesapeake Bay from 1 AM Friday – 4 AM Saturday. 20-30 kts NW winds will create 3-4’ waves. In our coastal waters, expect gusts up to 40 kts and 4-5’ waves. A Gale Warning is in effect from 1 AM – 10 AM Friday.

The precipitation will clear out quickly Friday morning, then the clouds will gradually clear as Canadian high pressure starts to move in. Highs Friday and Saturday in the upper 30s. Lows below freezing in the upper 20s. A quick warm-up near 60° is in store Sunday with increasing clouds.

Another cold front late Sunday night/early Monday morning will bring scattered rain showers, breezy winds, and cooler air. It will be quite the chilly start to the workweek. Highs in the mid 40s Monday drop to the mid 30s Tuesday, rebounding to the mid 40s again Wednesday. Overnight lows during the first half of the workweek will be very cold in the mid 20s.

