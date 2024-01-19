First Warning Forecast: Wintry precipitation and temperatures on the way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We have a very cold weekend in store with wintry precipitation possible Friday into Saturday. Then, quite the pattern flip happens next week with much warmer temperatures. However, the trade-off comes with rain.

Clouds continue to build tonight. Closer to 3 AM we could start to see sprinkles and flurries falling. We’ll have scattered rain moving across Southside and northeastern North Carolina with snow across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore beginning around 5 AM Friday until about 8 or 9 AM. Then, we’ll catch a midday dry break before spotty rain/snow showers in the late afternoon.

On the backside of this system, we’ll have some snow flurries possible Saturday morning.

Throughout this entire event, no accumulation is expected. The worst case scenario is a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces along the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula.

Most of this weekend is looking dry with a good amount of sunshine, but it will be frigid outside. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s, feeling like the low to mid 20s as it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 MPH.

Temperatures when you wake up Saturday morning will be in the mid 20s, feeling like the low teens. Sunday morning will actually have temperatures in the teens, feeling like the single digits, close to 0°. Monday morning will be just a couple degrees warmer. I recommend staying in the nice warm indoors as much as possible this weekend. If you have to go out, bundle up in lots of layers! That overnight cold is also cold enough to freeze pipes, so let them drip overnight.

We hop on a warming trend next week. Highs in the mid to upper 40s Monday gradually rise to the mid to upper 60s Thursday. Overnight lows warm to the 40s Tuesday night and 50s Wednesday night.

The workweek starts off dry with sunshine, then we turn cloudy starting Wednesday and soggy Thursday.

