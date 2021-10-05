First Warning Forecast: Humid, storm chances increasing into the weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The rest of the week is looking unsettled and uncertain. We are expecting more clouds and the chance for showers and storms, but just how wet each day will be is still changing. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80s. Conditions will start to feel more humid by midweek. Dew points will rise to near 70.

Scattered storms will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Another chance for showers to end the work week. Highs will once again top off in the mid and upper 70s.

Shower chances will continue into Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

