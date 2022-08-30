First Warning Warning Forecast: A chance of storms then falling humidity

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A hot and steamy Tuesday on tap with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will soar to the 90s and even a few triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated! A cold front will approach Tuesday and Wednesday. A few storms will be possible by the evening and overnight.

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler, but still right around the 90 degree mark. The humidity will start to fall, which will help conditions a bit.

We will finally get some relief on Thursday. Expect highs in the mid 80s which is closer to normal for this time of year. Dewpoints will drop into the 60s which will feel much better.

The end of the work week will feature sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

A slight chance for a shower on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

Expect more clouds than sunshine. A few spotty storms will be possible on Sunday and again on Labor Day. Highs both days will top out in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 2 days: MEDIUM (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (80%)

A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure is located just off the west coast of Africa. Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical

depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not expected.

* Formation chance through 2 days: LOW (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM (40%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

