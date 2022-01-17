First Warning Weather: Still windy, but drier for MLK Day

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday night! The low pressure system that brought us a bit of snow inland this morning, a lot of rain all around, and strong gusty winds that resulted in some power outages is quickly moving out of here tonight. As it does, winds will still be gusty and the surf will stay rough. Here's our current weather alerts:

Wind Advisory until 4 AM Monday for Gloucester, Mathews, Accomack, and Northampton (VA). Gusts up to 50 MPH.

Coastal Flood Advisory until 2 AM Monday for Surry, James City, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, and Newport News. 1 foot inundation is possible.

Coastal Flood Warning until 3 PM Monday for Accomack. 2 feet inundation is possible.

High Surf Advisory until 4 AM Monday for Eastern Currituck and Virginia Beach and until 10 AM for Northampton (VA). A dangerous surf with 7-13 feet breaking waves expected.

Throughout the night tonight, we will stay windy with gusts up to 40 MPH. On the backside of this system, we could see a bit of wrap-around mixed precipitation. Nothing to be concerned about. Lows reach the mid 30s.

West winds of 15-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH continues throughout Monday as the low pressure system continues to track north and a high pressure system tries to move in. Clouds clear Monday morning, then increase again later in the afternoon. Throughout the evening, we may have a few snow flurries or sprinkles fall across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Nothing to be concerned about. Highs Monday afternoon in the upper 40s drop to overnight lows in the upper 20s.

High pressure will have influence over our weather Tuesday. That keeps our sky filled with sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures rise to the mid 40s. Clouds begin to increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front set to pass through Thursday morning.

Wednesday night into Thursday, we could have another round of mixed precipitation around the front. Our highs of the mid 40s Thursday will be reached very early in the morning. Throughout the day and night temperatures will gradually drop, bottoming out in the mid 20s.

A Canadian high pressure system moves in after the cold front. That keeps us cold Friday into the weekend and brings a chance for snow flurries each day. Highs Friday in the low 30s, mid 30s Saturday, and upper 30s Sunday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER