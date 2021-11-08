First Warning Weather: Sunshine returns Monday, but tidal flooding persists

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! The coastal low brought us lots of tidal flooding and overwash today, but not much in terms of rain. Parts of NC HWY 12 are closed and could remain closed through Tuesday from the overwash. Some of the ferries are closed too.

This coastal low will continue to move east tonight and high pressure will begin to move in Monday. That means our strong north-northeast winds will prevail through Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 AM Monday for Virginia Beach and Currituck County. 25-35 MPH sustained winds with 40-50 MPH gusts. Throughout the day on Monday, we'll have 10-20 MPH winds with 30 MPH gusts.

During high tide tonight, expect minor to moderate flooding. High tide Monday morning will be higher, similar to the tide we saw Sunday morning. Be prepared for that during your morning commute and expect more overwash along the Outer Banks. 8-12' breaking waves will continue until late Monday. There's a Coastal Flood Warning in effect for Virginia Beach and Northampton (VA) until 3 PM Monday for 1-2' inundation and until 1 PM Tuesday for the Outer Banks where 2-4' inundation continues. Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for the rest of Hampton Roads until 6 PM Monday with 1' inundation.

With high pressure moving in Monday, we'll have lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid 60s. Lots of sunshine continues through Wednesday and temperatures continue to climb into the low 70s by the end of the workweek. Friday and Saturday, a cold front approaches and eventually passes through. That will bring us scattered rain showers both days. Highs drop into the mid 60s Saturday and mid to upper 50s Sunday.