Frist Warning Forecast: Warming into the 80s this week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Temperatures were a few degrees warmer today, but they'll soon soar much higher.

Tonight will be another cool one. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s under a mostly clear sky.

A warm front will move in from the west and settle to our north throughout the day Monday. So, our temperatures will likely range quite a bit. From the mid 70s inland to the mid 60s along the coast and upper 50s on the Eastern Shore. Temperatures are so variable because this warm front will slowly push east, so locations that receive that southerly wind flow from the warm front earlier in the day will get much warmer air sooner. Aside from these variable temperatures, Monday will be a nice dry day with tons of sunshine.

Temperatures stabilize and climb into the low 80s for the middle of the workweek Tuesday through Thursday. A few showers are possible midday Tuesday, but most of the day and most areas look dry. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of cloud cover Thursday around a strong cold front.

That cold front will bring us scattered showers and some storms Thursday afternoon and evening into Thursday night. A few lingering showers are possible Friday morning. Winds will pick up Thursday around the front and temperatures will drop behind the front.

Expect high temperatures next weekend around 70°. Next weekend's forecast will likely change as it's looking like an unsettled pattern right now. One of our longer range models is showing scattered showers Saturday while the other is showing scattered showers for Sunday. It's also possible this unsettled pattern will straighten itself out a bit and we may just see a few spotty showers both days. So, we'll have to wait and see a few more model runs before we'll be able to tell how this weekend will shape up. Right now, I wouldn't cancel any outdoor Easter Sunday plans, but I would stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days to see which way this pattern is trending.

