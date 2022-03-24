Gallery: Severe weather around Hampton Roads March 24

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads experienced severe weather early Thursday morning.

Several rounds of showers and storms are expected to move through the area Thursday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, including damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

Storm chances will taper off Thursday afternoon, but rain will linger this evening. It will still be warm (and muggy) with temperatures lingering in the upper 60s to low 70s all day.

A tornado warning was in effect for Sussex, Southampton, Isle of Wight and Surry until 9:15 a.m. Flooding forced schools in the Northampton County to close early. Northampton Middle and High Schools dismissed their students at 9:45 a.m., and Occohannock and Kiptopeke Elementary Schools dismissed their students at 10:15 a.m.

News 3's Penny Kmitt also spotted heavy rain and flooding in Newport News Thursday morning.

It’s raining, it’s pouring! Here’s a look of I-64 heading towards Newport News. 😬 Be safe out there! Severe weather coverage all day on @WTKR3 at https://t.co/86t6TzUjFu! pic.twitter.com/KZ37GKoHHk — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) March 24, 2022

