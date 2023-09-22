Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in Virginia ahead of a tropical storm that is expected to have significant impacts in coastal areas throughout the commonwealth.

Tropical Cyclone 16, which could become Tropical Storm Ophelia, is forecasted to bring heavy wind, rain, and flooding to communities throughout Hampton Roads and beyond.

Weather Flooding, strong winds, storm surge, and a few tornadoes Kristy Steward

“As this storm has organized and strengthened, it's becoming clear based on the latest forecasts that impacts to the commonwealth are likely,” said Youngkin. “We want to ensure that all communities, particularly those with the greatest anticipated impact, have the resources they need to respond and recover from the effects of this storm."

There is a Tropical Storm Warning for our entire region and a Flood Watch that lasts from 2 p.m. Friday until 12 a.m. Sunday.

The latest from Meteorologist Kristy Steward is below:

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the entire region



Rain moves SE to NW this morning and afternoon. Rain continues until Saturday night.



Heaviest rain will be Friday evening throughout Saturday morning



3-6" rain expected throughout this event



Flood Watch for the entire area 2 PM Fri - 12 AM Sun



2-4' storm surge



5-10' breaking waves Friday, 8-12' breaking waves Saturday in the Atlantic. 5-10' waves in the Chesapeake Bay.



Strong NE winds 30-40 MPH gusting up to 55 MPH along the coast



Tidal Flooding - up to 3' inundation. High tide cycles: 4 PM FRI, 3 AM SAT, 3 PM SAT