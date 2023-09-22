TROPICAL STORM WARNING: Flooding, strong winds, storm surge, and a few tornadoes

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday morning! We're in for a couple of active days with a tropical system brewing in the Atlantic heading our way. Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will likely soon strengthen into Tropical Storm Ophelia. This will impact us until late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

Friday-Saturday Coastal Storm Impacts:

*Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the entire region

*Rain moves SE to NW this morning and afternoon. Rain continues until Saturday night.

*Heaviest rain will be Friday evening throughout Saturday morning

*3-6" rain expected throughout this event

*Flood Watch for the entire area 2 PM Fri - 12 AM Sun

*2-4' storm surge

*5-10' breaking waves Friday, 8-12' breaking waves Saturday in the Atlantic. 5-10' waves in the Chesapeake Bay.

*Strong NE winds 30-40 MPH gusting up to 55 MPH along the coast

*Tidal Flooding - up to 3' inundation. High tide cycles: 4 PM FRI, 3 AM SAT, 3 PM SAT

*Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms across the Albemarle Sound & OBX Friday, Level 1 risk everywhere else Friday. Level 1 of 5 severe risk for everyone Saturday. Isolated spin-up tornadoes possible, strong winds, flooding.

Things will quickly improve early Sunday as this system moves out of here. We should even be able to see a return of some sunshine later Sunday.

There will only be a couple days for us to dry out, then we move into an unsettled stretch most of next week. That will bring us daily scattered rain chances starting Tuesday. Winds also look to pick up again.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s throughout this coastal event and next week. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

