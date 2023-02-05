How to make a Rain Cloud in a Jar and a Tornado in a Jar

On this National Weatherperson's Day, we wanted to share two fun weather activities you can do with your kids.

WTKR News 3

Both of these little experiments only take a few items.

How to Make a Rain Cloud in a Jar:

What you will need:



A jar (can use a mason jar, pickle jar, etc.)

Shaving cream

Medicine dropper or pipette

Food coloring

Extra cups or bowls

Water

As you do this experiment, you can explain that the water is the air, the shaving cream is the cloud, and the food coloring is the water droplets.

Let's begin!

1. Fill the jar 3/4 full with water.

2. Fill another cup or bowl with water and food coloring. You can use separate bowls for different colors.

3. Spray the shaving cream into the mason jar that is 3/4 full of water. Make it look like a cloud!

4. Take the medicine dropper or pipette and fill it with the food coloring and water mixture. You can do several different colors for a different effect.

5. Start dropping the mixture onto the top of the shaving cream. Keep doing this until you start to see the food coloring in the water below the cloud.

6. Watch it rain!

Did you know?

Clouds form when water vapor rises into the air. When clouds get so full of water and can no longer hold any more moisture, the water falls back to the ground as raindrops.

Clouds can actually hold millions of gallons of water.

The three main types of clouds are: Cumulus, Stratus and Cirrus.

Another fun and easy experiment is a Tornado in a Jar.

Tornado in a Jar

How to make a Tornado in a Jar:

What you will need:



A glass or plastic jar with a lid

Liquid soap

Vinegar

Water

Glitter (optional)

Let's begin!

1. Fill the jar 3/4 full with water.

2. Add 1 tsp liquid soap.

3. Add 1 tsp vinegar.

4. You can even add some glitter! This will simulate the debris from a tornado.

5. Close the lid tightly.

6. Shake and then swirl the jar to form a tornado.

Did you know?