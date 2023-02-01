Look up! Green comet makes its first Earth approach in 50,000 years

Have you heard about the "green comet" passing near Earth?

Wednesday is when it reaches perigee -- its closest point to Earth -- 26 million miles away or 28% the distance from Earth to the Sun.

This comet was last seen during the Ice Age 50,000 years ago, so it's a once-in-a-several-lifetime event!

Our viewing conditions aren't great tonight, but the comet should still be visible for another week or two.

That means you should be able to catch it Friday night or Saturday night when we won't have as many clouds around. It may be visible by the naked eye in dark locations, but binoculars or a telescope will help you out a lot.

If you try to view it Wednesday night, look in the north sky toward the Camelopardalis constellation. It will first become visible at 6:49 PM Wednesday 49° above the horizon. It reaches its highest peak 58° above the horizon at 9:46 PM Wednesday. It disappears in the sky 30° above the horizon at 5:57 AM Thursday.

Your best chance at spotting anything today will be when we have some breaks in the clouds this evening, but I recommend viewing the comet this weekend, especially Saturday night, when we have a clear sky.

Overall, location wise, it should be easier to spot Sunday when its next to the Capella star, but we will once again be blocked by clouds. You can also look towards Mars Feb. 9-13 in the Taurus constellation to try to spot it easier in the sky.