Mother's Day Forecast: Highs in the 70s, spotty showers along the Eastern Shore

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms and mom figures out there! We hope you enjoy your day! You deserve it!

For the most part, it's looking like a nice and comfortable day. Expect low humidity and highs in the low 70s. Most areas will see mostly sunny skies, but we could see a few showers along the Eastern Shore associated with a disturbance that will move through today.

Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

It will be dry and warmer on Monday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Very normal for this time of year.

Our next storm system moves in on Tuesday. This will bring us scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

Expect showers and storms to stick around on Wednesday. It will be our warmest day with highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday is looking dry with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Another storms system will move in for the end of the week. Expect a chance of showers later in the day with highs in the mid 70s.

Looks like showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

