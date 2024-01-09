N.C. Gov. declares state of emergency ahead of Tuesday's severe weather

NORTH CAROLINA — Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for North Carolina ahead of severe weather Tuesday.

Truck weight, size and hours of service restrictions will be waived so that vehicles carrying essential supplies like food, medicine, fuel, livestock or crops can get their jobs done quickly, according to a press release from the governor's office.

North Carolinians are urged to be safe and cautious during the expected heavy rainfall and winds, according to the release. Emergency Management Officials also say that those in N.C should expect flooding and power outages starting Monday night and carrying into Tuesday because damaging winds and saturated soil might lead to blown down trees and power lines.

Monday night, rain will start at the state's southern mountains and will head northeast at increasing intensity Tuesday morning, according to the governor's office.

The southern mountains should expect flash floods, heavy rainfall up to 6 inches, possible landslides and a period of freezing rain in some areas overnight, according to the governor's office. Widespread rainfall will increase the potential for riverine flooding through the end of the week across eastern North Carolina, and there are coastal flood watches, warnings and advisories for portions of the N.C. coast from midday Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

In the eastern half of the state, the are numerous severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and possible tornadoes Tuesday, according to the release. A wind advisory is in effect for much of the state from Monday night through Tuesday night because there is the possibility of 40 to 55 mph wind gusts.

A high wind watch is also in effect for areas along the Tennessee border, higher elevations in the mountains and on coastal areas because wind gusts could be up to 75 mph.

The advisory from the governor's office says that residents are encouraged to stay aware an keep watch on the forecast. It also details tips from state officials for N.C. residents to be personally prepared:



Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app.

Have an emergency plan. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

Gather some emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

ReadyNC.gov Never drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.

Make sure you know where to seek shelter if a tornado warning is issued for your area.

Ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings, especially with the potential for severe storms to be moving through during nighttime hours.

Check to see if your community offers emergency alert services for its residents.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

