HRT services will be impacted due to impending storm Tuesday

Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina are under a severe weather threat for Tuesday, and HRT services will be impacted due to the storm.

Due to anticipated high winds, the Elizabeth River Ferry will temporarily suspend service at 9 a.m. Tuesday until further notice.

Shuttle service will be provided between the impacted ferry landings, according to HRT.

HRT says light rail service may also be suspended due to potential flooding and winds.

Customers should also expect bus service delays, according to HRT.

"The safety of our patrons and operators is of our greatest concern," said President and CEO of HRT, William Harrell. "We will do our best to keep service moving safely and efficiently but must also take precautions in the best interest of our customers and team members."

The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain and significant wind gusts into the evening hours.