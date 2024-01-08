First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Soggy and windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny start to the week. Soggy and windy on Tuesday. A warmer stretch with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 40s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Today will be one of our nicer, but cooler days this week.

Get ready for some messy weather on Tuesday as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Eastern U.S. Rain will spread in through the day and winds ramp up. Heavy rain and storms are likely Tuesday night with wind gusts reaching 50 mph. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest risk in NC.

It will still be windy on Wednesday with gusts to 30+ mph. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid 50s.

Another round of rain is set to move in Friday PM to Saturday AM. Highs will fall to the 40s again on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Rain, Storms, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 20-30G50



