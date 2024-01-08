Ahead of potential storm, Dare Schools declare Tuesday a Remote Learning Day

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.
Tuesday, January 9 will be a Remote Learning Day fore Dare County students due to predicted stormy conditions.
Here is the letter sent to parents by Superintendent Steven Basnight.
Due to forecasted inclement weather conditions, Tuesday, January 9 will be a Remote Learning Day for all Dare County students and an Early Dismissal Day for staff members. All staff members are expected to report on-site in the morning and adhere to their respective school’s early dismissal schedule.
The forecast indicates that inclement weather conditions are likely to persist into Wednesday, January 10. Dare County Schools will communicate information regarding Wednesday’s school hours by noon tomorrow (Tuesday).
We recognize that adjustments to the school schedule impact your family, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation.