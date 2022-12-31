New Year's Eve Forecast: Soggy and foggy, highs in the 60s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A soggy and foggy New Year's Eve on tap. Showers will be possible on and off this morning. We'll get a little break around lunchtime, with around round moving in later this afternoon and evening. Keeping the chance for a storm. The fog will linger throughout the day. It will be very mild with highs in the mid 60s, which is well-above normal for this time of year, but not record breaking. A few showers will be possible as you're ringing in the New Year, but most of the weather will have moved offshore. Just grab the rain gear and keep it handy!

Can you believe just one week ago, it was 24 °? We're tracking a 42­° temperature jump today.

Temperatures will continue to trend above normal heading into New Year's Day and the first week of January. Highs will even warm into the 70s by Wednesday.

Rain chances will remain low through midweek. Showers will be possible on Wednesday and will continue through Thursday morning as a cold front moves through.

The cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and then the upper 40s on Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

