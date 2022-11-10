Watch Now
Nicole is now a Category 1 hurricane. Here's what it means for Virginia.

Posted at 7:29 PM, Nov 09, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Nicole is now a Category 1 hurricane with 75 MPH sustained winds.

It’s located 20 miles ENE of Freeport Grand Bahama Island and is moving W at 13 MPH.

Nicole is forecast to make landfall near Port St. Lucie, Florida tonight and gradually weaken as it crosses over to the west coast of Florida. Then it will turn north toward the Appalachian Mountains.

Nicole’s remnants will be to our west on Friday, merging with a cold front, bringing us potentially severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team for the latest.

