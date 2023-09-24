Ophelia's rain & wind move through North Carolina, Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina are drying out after wind and rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia moved through Friday evening into Saturday.

Justin Fleenor/WTKR A woman walks her bike through flooded streets in the Ghent area of Norfolk following Tropical Storm Ophelia.



While Hampton Roads didn't see any significant damages, there were several places where the wind knocked down power lines.

Justin Fleenor/WTKR Crews work to repair a downed power line along Victoria Boulevard in Hampton following Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Since Friday afternoon, Dominion Energy reported at least 67,500 customers had lost power across North Carolina and Virginia. By noon Saturday, that number was down to 7,600.

Saturday afternoon, some people could be found enjoying the lighter bands of rain and blustery conditions. Richard Meiser, of Smithfield, was on a walk with some guests along Fort Monroe in Hampton.

Justin Fleenor/WTKR Richard Meiser

"We've been in the house and we just needed to get out and walk, and this is a great place to walk," he said. "I grew up in Hampton, so I decided to come back and for a walk along the waterfront."

Justin Fleenor/WTKR Terry Futrell

Terry Futrell, of Hampton, was attempting to fish, but it wasn't working out so well.

"You can't really tell when you got a bite," he said, "and the current will pull your line and your weight.

Some people were found surfing long Buckroe Beach, as well.

Dolphins could also be seen in the water.

Justin Fleenor/WTKR Dolphins swimming near Fort Monroe

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management told News 3's Jay Greene it still had crews standing by if needed in Hampton Roads. However, it's expected they'll move as the storm moves through Virginia.