Dominion Energy gives update on outages as Ophelia hits Hampton Roads

Dominion Energy released an update on Saturday morning as Hampton Roads continues to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Ophelia has caused more than 96,000 power outages in Dominion Energy's service territory so far throughout Virginia and North Carolina, according to the company, and as of 8 a.m. Saturday, 14,800 customers are without power at 489 work locations across their system.

Dominion Energy says as the storm continues to move through, additional outages may occur.

The company says Ophelia had its biggest impact in their Eastern region, Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

At the height of the storm around midnight on Saturday, 22,000 customers in the Eastern region had lost power. Dominion Energy says more than half of those customers had their power restored by 6:30 a.m.

Dominion Energy says since 3:30 p.m. Friday, more that 60,000 customers had lost power with 22,000 out at the peak of the storm, and by 6:30 a.m. Saturday, 10,000 customers remained without power.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, nearly 9,000 customers remain without power at 320 work locations.

The company says the hardest hit areas have been Virginia Beach, the Peninsula, Suffolk and Portsmouth due to damage caused by wind, trees, and tree limbs.

If you need to report an outage, you can use the Dominion Energy mobile app, Dominion Energy website, or call 866-DOM-HELP.

Dominion Energy says if you see a downed pole or wire, to call 866-DOM-HELP to report it and to stay at least 30 feet away, as the line could be energized and dangerous.

