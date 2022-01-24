Watch
Satellite image shows snow covered Virginia, N.C. coasts

NOAA
Satellite image of Jan. 22 snow storm
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:49:58-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina were covered in snow on Saturday.

While we saw the snow in our backyards, satellites also caught it from space.

The image shows white snow across the region in a beautiful way.

Satellite image of Jan. 22 snow storm

Overall, some areas reported almost 7 inches of snow, where as others reported about 1.5 inches.

Here's a look at snow totals reported by the National Weather Service:

Southside

  • Virginia Beach Oceanfront 5.5”
  • Virginia Beach Gallops Corner 6.2”
  • Virginia Beach Sigma 4.5”
  • Virginia Beach Princess Anne 5”
  • Virginia Beach Kings Grant 6.8”
  • Chesapeake Deep Creek 4”
  • Chesapeake Great Bridge 5”
  • Chesapeake Greenbrier 5”
  • Chesapeake Northwest 3.5”
  • Chesapeake Herberts Corner 4.9”
  • Norfolk Norview 6.2”
  • Norfolk Ocean View 3.5”
  • Norfolk Wards Corner 3.3”
  • Portsmouth Churchland 5.5”
  • Portsmouth Western Branch 6.5”
  • Suffolk Huntersville 4”
  • Suffolk Kings Fork 4.5”
  • Suffolk Kilby 3.3”
  • Isle of Wight Zuni 3”
  • Isle of Wight Benns Church 3.5”
  • Isle of Wight Windsor 5”
  • Surry Claremont 2.5”
  • Southampton Boykins 3”
  • Southampton Franklin 4.1”

Peninsula

  • York Tabb 2.3”
  • Hampton Northampton 3.5”
  • Newport News Beaconsdale 2.6”
  • Newport News 3.3”
  • Hampton Langley AFB 4.5”
  • Hampton Hallwood 5”
  • Hampton Raleigh Terrace 3”
  • Poquoson 3.8”
  • James City Toano 1.5”
  • James City Five Forks 2.2”
  • Gloucester Wicomico 2.5”
  • Gloucester Glo. Courthouse 1.5”
  • Middlesex Grafton 1.5”
  • Middlesex Stampers 1.5”

Eastern Shore

  • Accomack Bloxom 2.5”
  • Accomack Modest Town 1.5”
  • Northampton Birdsnest 3.5”
  • North Carolina
  • Perquimans Burgess 3”
  • Perquimans Hertford 4”
  • Chowan Edenton 4”
  • Chowan Somerset 5.5”
  • Currituck Waterlilly 6”
  • Currituck Corolla 3”
  • Currituck Poplar Branch 5.2”
  • Pasquotank Nixonton 7”
  • Hertford Winton 5”

