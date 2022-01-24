Satellite image shows snow covered Virginia, N.C. coasts

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina were covered in snow on Saturday.

While we saw the snow in our backyards, satellites also caught it from space.

The image shows white snow across the region in a beautiful way.

NOAA Satellite image of Jan. 22 snow storm

Overall, some areas reported almost 7 inches of snow, where as others reported about 1.5 inches.

Here's a look at snow totals reported by the National Weather Service:

Southside



Virginia Beach Oceanfront 5.5”

Virginia Beach Gallops Corner 6.2”

Virginia Beach Sigma 4.5”

Virginia Beach Princess Anne 5”

Virginia Beach Kings Grant 6.8”

Chesapeake Deep Creek 4”

Chesapeake Great Bridge 5”

Chesapeake Greenbrier 5”

Chesapeake Northwest 3.5”

Chesapeake Herberts Corner 4.9”

Norfolk Norview 6.2”

Norfolk Ocean View 3.5”

Norfolk Wards Corner 3.3”

Portsmouth Churchland 5.5”

Portsmouth Western Branch 6.5”

Suffolk Huntersville 4”

Suffolk Kings Fork 4.5”

Suffolk Kilby 3.3”

Isle of Wight Zuni 3”

Isle of Wight Benns Church 3.5”

Isle of Wight Windsor 5”

Surry Claremont 2.5”

Southampton Boykins 3”

Southampton Franklin 4.1”

Peninsula

York Tabb 2.3”

Hampton Northampton 3.5”

Newport News Beaconsdale 2.6”

Newport News 3.3”

Hampton Langley AFB 4.5”

Hampton Hallwood 5”

Hampton Raleigh Terrace 3”

Poquoson 3.8”

James City Toano 1.5”

James City Five Forks 2.2”

Gloucester Wicomico 2.5”

Gloucester Glo. Courthouse 1.5”

Middlesex Grafton 1.5”

Middlesex Stampers 1.5”

Eastern Shore

Accomack Bloxom 2.5”

Accomack Modest Town 1.5”

Northampton Birdsnest 3.5”

North Carolina

Perquimans Burgess 3”

Perquimans Hertford 4”

Chowan Edenton 4”

Chowan Somerset 5.5”

Currituck Waterlilly 6”

Currituck Corolla 3”

Currituck Poplar Branch 5.2”

Pasquotank Nixonton 7”

Hertford Winton 5”

