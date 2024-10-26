First Warning Forecast: 70s today, down to the 60s on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking a warmer Saturday and a cooler Sunday.

A cold front will move in today. It’s a dry front, so we’re not really expecting any rain from it, but we may see a few more clouds. It will be a bit breezy today, with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures will trend about 10 degrees cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to start the work week.

Temperatures will warm up on Tuesday, with highs reaching the low 70s.

If you enjoy this warmth, you’re going to love Wednesday! Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s.

Halloween is on track to be the warmest we've had in a long time. Right now, we’re forecasting a high of 80 degrees, with dry and sunny conditions.

It’s hard to believe it’s November already, but it will be a warm start to the month, with highs in the upper 70s.

