First Warning Forecast: 70s today, Followed by a big cooldown for the rest of the reek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A much milder start this morning, with many areas waking up 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday. Today will be our last warm day, with highs reaching the mid-70s. We are tracking a cold front that will move through this morning and afternoon, bringing cooler air to the region. It will turn breezy with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will plummet into the 40s overnight. Brrr! Tuesday will start our below-normal temperature trend, with highs only reaching the mid-60s. Another cold front will move through, bringing a slight chance for a spotty shower.

The cold front will bring another shot of cool air to the area. Highs will only reach around 60 on both Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the low to mid-40s. We may even see some 30s on the map.

Temperatures will start to rebound on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Back to normal by the weekend, with highs warming to the low 70s. Looking really nice with highs in the low 70s and rain chances remaining low for the entire week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

