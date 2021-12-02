First Warning Forecast: A bit cooler Friday but still sunny and dry

First Warning Forecast:

Today felt more like late October, not the second day of December. High temperatures hit the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. In a few locations -- including Norfolk, Williamsburg, and Wallops -- we were close to reaching record highs. Tonight, a weak cold front will pass through. No rain and hardly any clouds with it, but temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow.

Highs on Friday in the low 60s with tons of sunshine. This weekend stays mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be comfortable in the mid 60s Saturday. Cooler in the upper 50s Sunday. A stronger cold front passes through Monday. Ahead of it, we could see a few showers late Sunday night throughout Monday, but rain chances don't look too impressive. Monday will be warmer in the mid 60s again before temperatures drop to the low 50s on Tuesday.

We return to seasonable temperatures near 60° to end the next workweek. As we have an unsettled pattern with a few different fronts moving through, we will finally have a decent chance at seeing rain Wednesday and Thursday. Early models are showing around 1" of rain for the middle of next week. We could definitely use that rain. Our latest drought outlook has now extended the severe drought into Dare and Bertie counties.