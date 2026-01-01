First Warning Forecast: A chilly start to 2026!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Happy New Year! Today will start off in the 30s with winds picking up during the morning as a cold front moves through. A stray flurry is possible, with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Winds will drop off after sunset this evening. Overnight temperatures will be cool, dropping into the 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to start with partly cloudy skies expected during the afternoon. It will be seasonable, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the S at 5-10 mph. Overnight Friday clouds will move in as a southern system moves south of the region. On Saturday we'll see cloudy skies along with some light rain moving in during the afternoon, particularly in North Carolina. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain in Virginia. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s, with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Next week will start out dry, with sunshine expected on Sunday and dry weather lasting through the middle of next week. We'll also see a warm up towards the end of next week, with temperatures getting up to the 60s.

