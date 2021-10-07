First Warning Forecast: A few showers Friday, Soggy this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, clouds linger and mostly dry conditions remain. Lows in the mid 60s.

Much of the same weather we had today will continue for Friday. Lots of cloud cover, but not a lot of rain. Still watch for nuisance tidal flooding as east-northeasterly winds prevail. Also, a moderate-high rip current risk at the beach Friday with 3-4 feet waves.

Our drier pattern comes to an end this weekend. A low pressure system that has a 30% of becoming something tropical will ride along our portion of the East Coast this weekend. That will bring us scattered showers with heavy downpours primarily Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. We could see minor localized flooding with this rain event into Sunday.

Next week, a high pressure system will settle in for the first half of the week. Mostly dry for a lot of the workweek and the return of some sunshine. High temperatures will rise a couple more degrees to right around 80. Overnight lows each night the next several days will be in the mid 60s. Humidity will also be sticking around.