First Warning Forecast: A hot & humid week, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot and humid stretch this week with a heat index near 100. Tracking showers and storms for Friday and the weekend.

Most of the work week will look and feel like yesterday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will build in from the west to end the work week. Expect scattered showers and storms starting Friday afternoon. It will still be hot and humid on Friday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100.

Showers and storms will linger for the weekend. The cold front will bring in cooler air with highs dropping to the mid 80s.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic about 900 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands have become a little better organized over the past several hours. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the next day or so while the low moves toward the WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (100%)

A strong tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of West Africa today. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development once the wave moves offshore, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic during the middle to latter part of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

