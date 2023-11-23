Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A sunny Thanksgiving, A few showers this weekend

Posted at 4:50 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 04:50:21-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A sunny and fall-like Thanksgiving. Cooler with a few showers possible this weekend.

Back to sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy this morning, but winds will relax through the day.

Highs will stay in the upper 50s for Friday with partly cloudy skies. Even cooler and breezy this weekend, especially Saturday with highs near 50. We will see partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible Saturday and mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible on Sunday.

Back to sunshine early next week but even cooler. Highs will drop to the low 50s and upper 40s by midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15
Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tropical Update
An area of low pressure appears to be forming along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic. This system could become a subtropical or tropical storm late this week or over the weekend while it loses its frontal characteristics and moves northeast. The chances of subtropical or tropical development should end by early next week when the system moves over cooler waters.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)
* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

