First Warning Forecast: A very fall-like weekend on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A sunny and seasonable weekend on tap! Get out and enjoy the fall-like weather!

Today, will feature lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. We'll see another round of tidal flooding at 9 am at Sewells Point.

A bit milder on Sunday, but we'll also have a few more clouds. Highs will top out in the mid 60s.

The warmest day of the week will be Monday. Highs will soar to 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will build in on Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 60s.

A storm system will move in on Wednesday and Thursday bringing our next chance for showers. Wet weather will be possible by the afternoon on Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and fall to the mid 50s on Thursday.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar