First Warning Forecast: A warm spell expected this week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be clear and cool with high temperatures in the 40s along with light winds out of the N at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s as partly cloudy skies develop.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures reaching near 50 along with light winds out of the S at 5-10 mph. Overnight will be dry and partly cloudy with lows only dropping into the 30s and low 40s. The warming trend will continue into Tuesday with high temperatures jumping above average in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, with partly cloudy skies expected.

Next week our warm spell will continue, with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s expected Wednesday through Saturday. It will be a rather dry week as well, with our next rain chance not coming until Saturday.

