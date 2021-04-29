First Warning Forecast: AM Showers, cooler temps and high fire danger Friday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Cold Front brings AM showers, cooler temps and high fire danger Friday...

Get ready for some big changes moving in overnight. Clouds will increase as winds howl out of the SW from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. A shower or two is possible this evening but the highest rain chance will be early Friday morning.

We will start our Friday with clouds and scattered showers in the morning but expect sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will only warm to near 80 on Friday and it will still be windy with W to NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from Noon until 8pm as critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop and outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s on Saturday, a few degrees below normal. We will warm to the upper 70s on Sunday. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with low rain chances and lighter winds.